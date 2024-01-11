Why Bosa believes 49ers QB Purdy is ‘mature beyond his years'

Despite being just 24 years old, 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy handles criticism with a level of maturity that isn’t too common in today’s NFL.

Even while being an MVP candidate, the second-year signal-caller takes ownership of his mistakes, never deflecting blame or responsibility toward teammates or coaches.

All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa has taken notice of Purdy’s impressive demeanor over the last two seasons and praised the Iowa State product on Thursday.

“Yeah, [Purdy’s approach] is definitely unique in today’s game,” Bosa told reporters. “People feel attacked and want to be defensive about certain things. But it shows [Purdy’s] maturity and understanding that there’s a reason things happen on the field. And being honest is a good way to go about it. Almost every play, you can explain exactly what went wrong.

While playing on the defensive side of the ball, Bosa still appreciates learning about Purdy’s role in San Francisco’s offense and how he owns every imperfection.

“I find it interesting when Kyle [Shanahan] explains the offensive stuff to [the defense]. It’s simple stuff and simple motion stuff that maybe was a little bit late and threw off the play or somebody missing one block. I think just being honest is a good way to go about your life, and [Purdy’s] kind of mature beyond his years.”

Purdy’s consistency as a leader makes him an easy player for his teammates and fans to root for. Just last week, Purdy immediately thought of his fans and teammates when finding out he made his first NFL Pro Bowl.

“What an honor," Purdy said last Thursday. "Very thankful for all who voted and all the support across the country. It's so cool. And for all my teammates too, for them to be recognized, it's sweet. We've got a special team, a special unit of guys, but to be listed with them, what an honor. Very thankful for that."

Ahead of the 49ers' potential Super Bowl run, Purdy has proved his excellence isn’t exclusive to the gridiron, instead carrying over into the film room and pressers.

Bosa's praise for the second-year signal-caller is a sentiment shared by Purdy supporters everywhere.