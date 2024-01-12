Purdy not among 49ers' seven 2023 AP All-Pro selections

The 49ers had a staggering seven players named to the 2023 NFL AP All-Pro first and second teams this season.

Star quarterback Brock Purdy, surprisingly, is not one of them.

Best in the business!



Congrats to our AP All-Pros 👏 pic.twitter.com/uR1dIBuH7k — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Fred Warner received first-team nods, while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Charvarius Ward received second-team nods.

McCaffrey, Warner and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill were the only three players unanimously voted to the first team.

Purdy, along with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Tashaun Gipson, punter Mitch Wishnowsky and special teams safety George Odum also received All-Pro votes.

The other #49ers players to receive All-Pro votes:

QB Brock Purdy (3rd place)

WR Deebo Samuel

Edge Nick Bosa

IDL Javon Hargrave

LB Dre Greenlaw

S Tashaun Gipson

P Mitch Wishnowsky

ST George Odum — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 12, 2024

San Francisco's seven All-Pro selections are the second most among NFL teams. Dallas had a league-leading nine players selected.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2023 NFL MVP award-frontrunner Lamar Jackson was selected to the All-Pro first team while Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was selected to the second team.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Dak Prescott, Dallas

Running Back — Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight End — Sam LaPorta, Detroit

Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; *-Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco;… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 12, 2024

Purdy was in MVP consideration all season, and at one point was the favorite before an ugly four-interception game in the 49ers' Week 16 loss to the Ravens.

The 24-year-old still likely will receive consideration for the award, but Jackson since has run away with the honor while Prescott finished the season near the top of most statistical categories and led the league with 36 touchdown passes.

Unfortunately for Purdy, the 50 media members who voted on the AP All-Pro teams had difficult decisions to make and while Purdy certainly had an MVP-caliber season in 2023, it's hard to argue against Jackson and Prescott.

San Francisco will just have to settle for a very impressive seven All-Pro honors.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast