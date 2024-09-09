How Purdy juggled Super Bowl prep, wedding planning last season

Brock Purdy had a lot more on his plate while preparing to quarterback the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII last February.

Purdy also was helping plan his wedding to his now-wife Jenna Purdy.

The 49ers quarterback explained his busy offseason during a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show."

“Yeah, two weeks after the Super Bowl [we] got married and went on our honeymoon so yeah it has been a fast offseason, I’ve done a lot,” Purdy told Rich Eisen. “But marriage has been great, I got to marry my best friend, and she and I are just doing life together now so that’s been good.”

Eisen then asked Purdy if he was planning his wedding during his Super Bowl preparations against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“[Jenna] did a lot of the planning, yes but obviously she liked my input here and there," Purdy said. "So, I was studying up on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and also in the back of my mind ‘All right, these are the kind of flowers we need for the wedding,’ ”

The always humble Purdy became one of the greatest NFL stories in recent years, going from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to Super Bowl starting quarterback in just his second season.

Despite his rapid ascent, Purdy lived modestly, sharing a house with San Francisco guard Nick Zakelj … until his recent nuptials.

“Yeah so once we got married, the wife sort of had to tell me no more roommates so that was the end of that ride,” Purdy explained to Eisen.

Now firmly settled into married life, the 24-year-old looks to continue has rapid ascent up the quarterback ranks in the NFL, and lead San Francisco to that elusive Super Bowl championship.

Purdy and the 49ers will begin their quest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy against the New York Jets on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

