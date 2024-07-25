Purdy heartwarmingly recalls wedding as ‘best day' of offseason

Brock Purdy has had some memorable moments on the field recently, but nothing compares to what the 49ers quarterback experienced off the field in March.

Nothing.

The 49ers’ signal-caller married his college sweetheart and longtime girlfriend Jenna Brandt in Des Moines, Iowa, months after having proposed last summer.

“It went so fast, but we just had all the best people, the closest people in our life, be there for us in one day,” Purdy told reporters on Wednesday.

Despite experiencing a Super Bowl season between his proposal and getting married, Purdy, who is in the midst of his first full, healthy offseason, is more than certain on what his favorite offseason moment is.

“And so, it was a pretty special moment to be able to go through that whole season last year of football, Super Bowl and all the craziness and coming back from surgery to then marrying my best friend, it was crazy,” Purdy added. “That was the best day of the year for me. Looking back at it, we’re just so thankful for everyone in our lives.

“To come together as one with my wife and my best friend, there’s nothing better.”

There's no secret what Purdy's favorite offseason moment was ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dbVHYUFLW9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 24, 2024

From Christian McCaffrey’s big day in Rhode Island last month to Brock Purdy tying the knot, it’s evident that there’s love in the air for some of San Francisco’s stars.

And although the goal remains to bring a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Bay Area, Purdy’s – and McCaffrey’s – offseason highlight is a reminder that some stars have their biggest victories off the gridiron.

