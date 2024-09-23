What McVay thought of 49ers QB Purdy's endless scrambles vs. Rams

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ran all over SoFi Stadium in San Francisco’s 27-24 loss to Los Angeles on Sunday, and Rams coach Sean McVay took notice.

The 24-year-old picked up 41 yards on 10 carries during Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, and had a few plays in which he danced around the fluctuating 49ers pocket for what felt like all day.

McVay, when talking to reporters after the win, couldn’t help but laugh with the room when remembering how much Purdy used his legs.

“I thought, ‘Purdy, oh my gosh. He’s just running around forever on a couple of those plays,’ ” McVay said with a laugh (h/t Los Angeles Rams). “Yeah, you guys are laughing with me -- it’s not funny, is it? Jeez.”

Purdy’s scrambling ability indeed was on full display.

But so was all of his game.

Purdy finished the game 22-of-30 passing -- with six of those incompletions being drops -- for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also made history with a 137.1 passer rating, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (16) for the second-most regular-season games of 100 or higher by a signal-caller in their first 25 starts in NFL history.

The Iowa State product's mobility made McVay scratch his head at times. However, McVay greatly admires Purdy and his overall effort Sunday.

“You know what? He’s a competitor,” McVay said. “I got a ton of respect for him and what they’ve done since he’s stepped in there.”

Purdy entered with an undefeated record against San Francisco’s NFC West rival, also having earned a 93.1 passer rating with 206 yards against LA in Week 2 last season.

However, McVay’s squad got the best of Purdy’s this time around. The QB’s skills didn't go unnoticed, though, even after the teams scuffled postgame.

