Aiyuk, Rams players tussle at end of 49ers' stunning loss

Brandon Aiyuk got into a heated scuffle with members of the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 49ers' stunning 27-24 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Brock Purdy heaved a desperation throw on the game's final play and, after a series of laterals, the ball ended up in Aiyuk’s hands, but he was tackled to the ground, ending the game.

The final play of 49ers vs. Rams. What a game. pic.twitter.com/ys8eVwLCZq — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

That's when Aiyuk and some Rams players exchanged words and shoves. The situation almost became worse until an LA coach stepped in to separate everyone.

Things got heated at the end of the 49ers-Rams game pic.twitter.com/TBI8ESyG4W — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2024

With both teams ravaged by injuries, wide receiver Jauan Jennings had the game of his life for the 49ers, racking up three touchdowns and 175 yards to put San Francisco on the cusp of victory.

Despite struggling offensively in the first half, the Rams completed a fourth-quarter comeback for the ages to defeat the 49ers. San Francisco struggled to contain LA quarterback Matthew Stafford and blew a chance to score late when kicker Jake Moody missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt.

Given the tense NFC West rivalry between these franchises, it’s no surprise that tempers would flair. The loss stings the 49ers, given that they raced out to the lead and seemed to be on their way to a double-digit victory before the wheels came off.

Now at 1-2, San Francisco has significant ground to make up on the 3-0 Seattle Seahawks, who lead the NFC West.

The 49ers will look to get back on track next week against the New England Patriots and keep the tussles to a minimum.

