Purdy's remarkable football IQ explained by incredible stat 

Brock Purdy shone under the bright Levi's Stadium lights on Sunday night, tossing four touchdown passes in the 49ers' statement win over the Dallas Cowboys in prime time.

However, this wasn't any ordinary four-touchdown game, as Purdy became the first player to throw four touchdowns outside of the pocket in a single game in the Next Gen Era (since 2014).

Brock Purdy threw all 4 of his TD passes from outside the tackle box, the most in a game in the NGS era.



Purdy completed 7 of 10 passes over 10 air yards for 166 yards & 3 TD. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.1%) on such passes this season.



The Cowboys came into this game as the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense, but they had no answers all evening for Purdy's ability to make plays on the move.

While the improvisation was a massive success to the tune of four scores, Purdy confirmed in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports' Peter King that these throws outside the pocket were not by design.

"They were definitely not by design," Purdy told King. "But you're just playing football, and you feel the push, and you go, and you just make the play".



Those exceptional instincts have played a major role in Purdy winning the first 10 regular-season starts of his career. Despite being in just his second NFL season, Purdy has displayed a tremendous amount of football IQ that is well beyond his years.

Purdy also was exceptional against the Cowboys on throws that traveled 10 or more yards in the air, going 7-for-10 for 166 yards and three touchdowns on such attempts.

His 72.1 completion percentage on throws that travel 10 or more yards in the air leads the NFL this season.

This strong performance on the national stage only further added to Purdy's soaring stock, with the 49ers quarterback firmly placing himself at the forefront of MVP discussions.

Through five games, Purdy's 123.1 passer rating and 83.7 QBR lead the NFL, while his 9.3 yards per attempt and 72.1 percent completion percentage both rank second. Purdy is the only quarterback in the NFL who has thrown for at least nine touchdowns this season without throwing an interception.

