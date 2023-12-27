Gronk calls Parsons' Purdy jab ‘really weird'; Cowboys star responds

Brock Purdy was defended by more than just 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Wednesday morning.

After Micah Parsons criticized Purdy's play in San Francisco's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski responded to the Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher on the "Up & Adams Show."

"It's really weird that he's tweeting that out there," Gronkowski said. "First of all, there's a saying out there: Losers focus on winners and winners focus on winning. And if you want to be a winner, then you have to focus on winning. It's really, really weird though in this case because Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. He might win Defensive Player of the Year this year. But on top of it, it's a team game, it doesn't matter how good you are as an individual.

"And it's weird that he's tweeting that after a loss versus [the] Miami [Dolphins], and then he's tweeting that about a team that absolutely dismantled the Cowboys when they played them this year. So it's just weird to me because he's an outstanding player and he's doing his thing this year, but you're worried about the San Francisco 49ers."

During the 49ers' 33-19 Christmas Day loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Parsons appeared to throw shots at Purdy, who displayed the worst performance of his young NFL career.

Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

Purdy completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 255 yards with no touchdowns and a career-high four interceptions before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger.

It didn't take long for Parsons to respond to Gronkowski's remarks, replying to the "Up & Adams" social media post while the former tight end still was on the show.

Prime example of let’s attack the person rather than addressing the topic ! Yeah because it’s so weird a football player is talking about football on a web site where you can write your own thoughts and opinions! https://t.co/MNWHncSbjv — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 27, 2023

But the back-and-forth exchange didn't end there, as Gronkowski had one final message to the Cowboys defender.

"That was fast, wow," Gronkowski said. "I mean everyone has their own opinion, I got to agree with that. Everyone has their own channel now with social media but I still think it's weird that you're worried about another team, man. You just have to worry about what you can control, not what the other team is doing."

Parsons wasn't the only critic of the second-year signal-caller's showing, though, as former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton also slyly dissed Purdy on social media.

🧐🧐🧐 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) December 26, 2023

Also on the "Up & Adams Show" on Wednesday morning, Samuel called out both Parsons and Newton.

"First of all, Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro," Samuel said Wednesday on his weekly "Up & Adams Show" appearance. "You was a fan like two weeks ago. That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.

"But back to Micah Parsons. Bro, we beat you [42-10] a long time ago. I don't get why he's so bothered about what we got going on over here or whatever the case may be."

Purdy isn't one to chime into all the trash talk or outside noise, but rest assured he has plenty of people coming to his defense.

