Giants sign old friend Curt Casali to fill void at catcher

SAN FRANCISCO -- With Patrick Bailey back on the IL, Tom Murphy out for an extended period, and their Triple-A call-ups struggling defensively, the Giants are turning to an old friend at catcher.

On Wednesday, they signed Curt Casali, who was Buster Posey's backup in 2021 and also played 41 games for the Giants in 2022 before being sent out at the trade deadline. Casali had been in Triple-A with the Cubs, but he got a big league deal with the Giants, who optioned Jakson Reetz and put Tom Murphy on the 60-day IL to clear roster spots.

Casali, 35, struggled in 40 games with the Cincinnati Reds last year, hitting .175 with a .490 OPS, but he was crushing the ball in Triple-A this season. In 23 games, he was hitting .362 with a 1.039 OPS and a pair of homers.

Bailey went on the concussion IL for a second time Tuesday, and it's unclear when he'll be fully ready to resume baseball activities. Murphy's knee injury will now keep him out at least a couple of months.

Casali is a perfect fit, giving Bob Melvin an experienced and trusted defender and game-caller. He was also known as a strong clubhouse presence when he was in San Francisco the first time, and this struggling team could certainly use a bit more in that department.

