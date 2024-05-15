49ers will travel fifth-most miles among NFL teams next season

The 49ers' journey back to the Super Bowl next season will be a long one. Literally and figuratively.
While we await Wednesday's official release of the 2024 NFL season schedule, San Francisco's opponents next season and where they will play each game have been known for months.
And according to bookies.com, who calculated the total distances traveled by all 32 NFL teams next season, the 49ers will rack up quite a few frequent flyer miles.
Here are the five teams who will travel the furthest collective distance next season.
|Team
|Total Mileage
|Avg. Miles / RT
|Time Zones
|LA Chargers
|26803
|2978.11
|36
|Miami Dolphins
|25869
|2874.33
|16
|Seattle Seahawks
|25797
|3227.62
|28
|New England Patriots
|25071
|2785.66
|26
|San Francisco 49ers
|24575
|3071.87
|28
Here are the five teams who will travel the least amount of miles next season.
|Team
|Total Mileage
|Avg. Miles/RT
|Time Zones
|Atlanta Falcons
|12416
|1552.00
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|12047
|1338.55
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|11497
|1277.44
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10611
|1179.00
|12
|Washington Commanders
|10550
|1318.75
|18
The Chargers, who travel the most amount of miles (26,803) next season amazingly will travel over 16,000 miles more than the Commanders, who travel the least amount of miles (10,550).
San Francisco 49ers
While the 49ers are no strangers to traveling far and wide for their games each season, and oftentimes take measures to combat their travel burdens like staying at The Greenbrier hotel in West Virginia for back-to-back East Coast games, teams like the Commanders, Bengals, Colts, Steelers and Falcons have at least a small advantage over the well-traveled clubs.
