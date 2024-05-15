Trending
49ers will travel fifth-most miles among NFL teams next season

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers' journey back to the Super Bowl next season will be a long one. Literally and figuratively.

While we await Wednesday's official release of the 2024 NFL season schedule, San Francisco's opponents next season and where they will play each game have been known for months.

And according to bookies.com, who calculated the total distances traveled by all 32 NFL teams next season, the 49ers will rack up quite a few frequent flyer miles.

Here are the five teams who will travel the furthest collective distance next season.

TeamTotal MileageAvg. Miles / RTTime Zones
LA Chargers268032978.1136
Miami Dolphins258692874.3316
Seattle Seahawks257973227.6228
New England Patriots250712785.6626
San Francisco 49ers245753071.8728
Graph via bookies.com

Here are the five teams who will travel the least amount of miles next season.

Team Total Mileage Avg. Miles/RT Time Zones
Atlanta Falcons124161552.0014
Pittsburgh Steelers120471338.5510
Indianapolis Colts114971277.4412
Cincinnati Bengals106111179.0012
Washington Commanders105501318.7518
Graph via bookies.com

The Chargers, who travel the most amount of miles (26,803) next season amazingly will travel over 16,000 miles more than the Commanders, who travel the least amount of miles (10,550).

While the 49ers are no strangers to traveling far and wide for their games each season, and oftentimes take measures to combat their travel burdens like staying at The Greenbrier hotel in West Virginia for back-to-back East Coast games, teams like the Commanders, Bengals, Colts, Steelers and Falcons have at least a small advantage over the well-traveled clubs.


