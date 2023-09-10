Purdy joins elite 49ers QB company for longest two-TD streak

Brock Purdy picked up right where he left off in the 49ers' season opener Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers' second-year quarterback threw two early touchdown passes in the first half of the contest, extending his streak of throwing two or more touchdown passes to seven.

With the two TDs on Sunday, Purdy tied 49ers legends Steve Young and Joe Montana for the longest streak with at least a pair of touchdowns.

He needs one more two-touchdown game to tie Jeff Garcia and two more to lead the list.

Longest regular season streak w/ 2+ TD passes for #49ers QB since merger:

Jeff Garcia 8 in 2001

Brock Purdy 7 from 2022-present

Steve Young 7 in 1998

Joe Montana 7 in 1981-82 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 10, 2023

The 49ers' Week 2 matchup continues on the road against their SoCal rival Rams in Los Angeles. After that, their Week 3 home opener comes on Sept. 21 when they host the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy's rookie uprise began in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins last season. He led the 49ers to eight straight wins before San Francisco's heartbreaking NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many questioned if the young quarterback's success would carry over into the new season, and so far, Purdy's holding up just fine. It's still early, of course, but it didn't take long for the 23-year-old to already find himself in some elite company.

