Jets star, ex-Iowa State teammate Hall lauds ‘ultimate leader' Purdy

Star 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and electric Jets running back Breece Hall proudly were teammates at Iowa State.

The duo helped lead the Cyclones to a 23-15 record over three seasons and a 2020 Fiesta Bowl victory. Purdy and Hall became good friends in college, and now as professionals, they remain in communication, checking in when their busy schedules allow.

However, Purdy and Hall’s friendship will be paused for the next few days, as San Francisco hosts New York on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” to conclude Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Hall, Purdy’s back-field partner at Iowa State from 2019 to 2021, explained how much the current rivals recently have talked.

“Me and Brock -- obviously, it is game week -- we’re not really focused on communicating with each other,” Hall told reporters Tuesday (h/t New York Jets). “Me and him have always been uber-competitive with each other, so it’s going to be fun out there, for sure.”

Strictly business.

Purdy and Hall, rightfully so, are focused on helping their teams start their respective seasons with a win.

The 49ers are out for blood after losing another Super Bowl to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs; meanwhile, the Jets just want to see their team -- mainly quarterback and Northern California native Aaron Rodgers -- healthy past the first few minutes of the season.

Still, while Purdy and Hall might not be “friends” this week, they definitely aren’t enemies. New York’s running back explained to reporters what makes Purdy special, too.

“Just an ultimate leader,” Hall said about Purdy. “He’s a guy who always does things the right way, and he’s just a great leader of people -- by the way he does things and lives his everyday life. So being around him for 2 1/2 made me a better person.

“Like I said, just seeing how he lives his life, seeing how his faith is. He is the same guy every day, it rubs off on you and makes you want to be a better person, a better player. Obviously, he is a husband now. It makes you want to be better in all of those aspects.”

Hall has relished Purdy’s contagious aura since the two became college teammates.

No one should be surprised if the tandem swap jerseys and exchange pleasantries after their teams battle on the Levi’s Stadium gridiron in Santa Clara.

