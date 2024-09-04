Purdy hilariously disputes Kittle's cursing claim over Iowa prank

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The biggest rivalry in sports -- or the 49ers locker room -- lives on.

Iowa State product Brock Purdy and University of Iowa alum George Kittle have embraced their college rivalry over the last two years, with Kittle recently revealing a great story from 2022 about his haze attempt on the then-rookie quarterback.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kittle welcomed Purdy to the team by hanging an Iowa shirt in his locker, prompting a response from the young signal-caller that wound up gaining Kittle's respect.

"On Brock's first day, I hung an Iowa shirt in his locker, which was phenomenal," Kittle said back in July on "The Rich Eisen Show." "And he instantly takes it because he's two lockers down from me. And he goes, 'You put this f--king s--t in here? Get this s--t out of my locker.' And I'm just like, 'I'm going to like you. I know that already.'

"He just tosses it on the ground. I was like, 'Respect.' I love that."

But Purdy remembers the exchange a bit differently, and he clarified his side of things during his own recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"Kittle, nah dude. I'm not going to say anything about George. I love him, but that is not true -- the cursing part," Purdy said shaking his head with a smile on his face. "I did throw the shirt and the jersey back at him, all the Iowa gear that he had in my locker. I was mad.

"But to say that I cursed back at him, that did not happen. I remember seeing that clip actually and I was like, 'What the heck George.' I did not say that."

It's up to you, Faithful, who do you believe?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast