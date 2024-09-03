Rodgers shares why he never saw 2021 trade to 49ers as reality

There was a time when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers thought there might be a chance he would end up playing for his favorite childhood team.

But in his heart, the four-time NFL MVP knew suiting up for the 49ers wouldn't happen despite trade rumors back in 2021.

“I thought there was a slim, slim possibility,” Rodgers told the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Silver in a recent interview. “I just didn’t really ever think the [Green Bay] Packers would trade me within the [NFC] conference. There seemed to be some kismet [as] in ’05, with me being from Northern California, and San Fran.

"And as much as it seemed like not the front end of my career, but now the twilight of my career, going back home to my childhood team would have been some fated circumstance, it never really felt like it was going to be a reality.”

Before the 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select quarterback Trey Lance, signaling their desire to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco was Rodgers' top offseason destination as he sought a trade out of Green Bay. It was reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport back then that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan even called Packers coach and longtime friend Matt LaFleur to check in on Rodgers' availability, causing a rift between the two play-callers that since has been repaired.

When Shanahan's inquiry was shut down, the 49ers ultimately drafted Lance at No. 3 overall, who now enters a second season as third-string quarterback for the Cowboys after being traded to Dallas following Brock Purdy's ascension in San Francisco.

And Rodgers eventually got his trade out of Wisconsin, but in 2023 when he was dealt to the Jets and then signed a three-year, $112.5 million contract.

The 49ers passed on Rodgers in the 2005 draft, as referenced by the quarterback in his comments to Silver, after San Francisco opted not to select the Chico, Calif., native and Cal alum with the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, the 49ers took Alex Smith -- and Rodgers famously said San Francisco would regret it after the draft.

While Rodgers never beat the 49ers in the NFL playoffs during his time with the Packers, he has one more Super Bowl ring than San Francisco has won since 2005. But despite his success as he enters his 20th season in the league, it's clear Rodgers would have cherished returning to Northern California to finish out his career.

