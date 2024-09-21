49ers rule Kittle out vs. Rams, elevate two practice-squad players

The 49ers officially will be without their star tight end when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

After being listed as doubtful for the Week 3 game, George Kittle on Saturday was downgraded to out with a lingering hamstring injury sustained in Wednesday's practice.

In addition to ruling Kittle out of Sunday's game, the 49ers on Saturday elevated tight end Brayden Willis and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu from the practice squad for the NFC West showdown.

After missing Thursday's practice, Kittle did not practice for a second consecutive day and wasn’t seen during the media accessible portion Friday.

“Him and [Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward] were sore after practice. A number of guys are,” Shanahan told reporters after Friday's practice at Levi’s Stadium. “They came in Thursday still sore and same [thing] today with Kittle.”

Ward (hamstring, knee) was back at practice Friday, as was edge rusher Nick Bosa (ribs). The two were full participants in individual position drills during media access are listed as questionable to play against the Rams.

In addition to Kittle, the 49ers also will be without offensive weapons Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey in Southern California on Sunday.

