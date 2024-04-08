NFL scout believes 49ers QB Purdy has Hall of Fame potential

The 49ers hit the jackpot when they selected quarterback Brock Purdy with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mr. Irrelevant has become one of the most well-known stars in football because of his record-breaking success, playmaking ability and for leading San Francisco to Super Bowl LVIII in his first full season as a starter.

Everyone knows that Purdy is special. However, according to one anonymous scout who recently spoke with NFL Analysis Network, the 24-year-old is nowhere near his ceiling.



"I can't say enough that Brock Purdy has so much more potential left to unlock," the scout told NFL Analysis Network (h/t 49ers Webzone’s David Bonilla). "He's already a superstar, but he's nowhere close to his ceiling. If he ends up reaching his ceiling, Hall of Fame is the least of the accolades that he has the talent and ability to achieve."

If earning a shrine at the Pro Football Hall of Fame were to be the least of Purdy’s potential accolades, the quarterback might retire as the greatest to throw a football.



Through two NFL seasons, the Iowa State product is on pace to be just that.

In 25 games for San Francisco, Purdy has completed 422 passes at a 68.7-percent clip for 5,654 yards and 44 touchdowns. He adds 1,343 passing yards and six touchdowns on his NFL playoffs résumé.

Purdy also became San Francisco’s all-time leader for single-season passing yards with 4,280 during the 2023 NFL season, surpassing ex-49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia’s record of 4,278 in 2000.

The hype surrounding Purdy is well deserved.

He is, by far, the best quarterback to come out of the 2022 draft class and will receive a massive extension from the 49ers next season.

At this rate, the anonymous scout’s belief doesn’t seem far-fetched.

