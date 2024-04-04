49ers QB Purdy strikes fitting corn seed brand sponsorship

Before he was quarterback for the 49ers, Brock Purdy spent his college years in a state known for its corn production.

Now, the Iowa State alum has his own corn sponsorship deal.

Purdy has teamed up with Pioneer Seeds as a spokesperson for its corn seed, the company announced Wednesday.

"I'm excited about our brands teaming up," Purdy said in a promo video from Pioneer. "Let's go dominate the field this year."

It's official, NFL quarterback, @BrockPurdy13, joined the team roster for Pioneer Corn! Get ready for a winning partnership all about success on and in the field. pic.twitter.com/nfhB8By25z — Pioneer Seeds U.S. (@PioneerSeeds) April 3, 2024

The 49ers quarterback said he harvested Pioneer corn on his in-laws' farm last fall. That might have been during San Francisco's bye week when a video of Purdy operating a tractor alongside his wife Jenna Brandt went viral.

This isn't the first time Purdy has partnered with a company in the agriculture world. Earlier this year, he was spotted shooting a John Deere commercial with 49ers teammate Colton McKivitz on the streets of San Francisco.

While Purdy has emerged as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, he's not getting paid like one just yet. That's because the last pick in the 2022 draft is still playing on his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.

But Purdy's unprecedented rise from Mr. Irrelevant to franchise quarterback has allowed him to supplement his income through sponsorship deals. Along with Pioneer and John Deere, Purdy has also teamed up with Toyota, Alaska Airlines and Buffalo Wild Wings.

