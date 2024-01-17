Packers DT makes easily disproven ‘guarantee' about Purdy's turnovers

The Green Bay Packers' locker room might need a fact checker. But at the very least, they're giving the 49ers some bulletin board material.
Ahead of Green Bay's divisional-round playoff game against San Francisco on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, there was an odd claim made about quarterback Brock Purdy and his turnovers.
Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt on Wednesday said he knows how to make Purdy throw an interception, and his answer was shared on social media by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
The only problem with Wyatt's key to Purdy turnovers? It isn't entirely true, as several continued pointing out after Schneidman said so in his post.
San Francisco 49ers
It's no secret there have been moments where Purdy struggled with picks during the 2023 NFL regular season. He threw five during the 49ers' three-game losing streak before their Week 9 bye, and another four against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
But it's also clear Purdy actually thrives under pressure, as evidenced by his NFL-best numbers in that category and uncanny ability to make off-schedule plays. Still, Wyatt likely had no ill intent with his comments, since every team in the league knows good things can happen when you pressure an opposing quarterback.
A "guarantee" that Purdy will throw a pick, however, fits into the good old-fashioned category of playoff trash talk. And the 49ers quarterback certainly will look to make Wyatt eat his words come Saturday.