Brink recalls humorous childhood memories with ‘theatrical' Steph

By now, everyone knows Steph Curry the NBA icon.

But not many know Curry the way WNBA rookie Cameron Brink does. Brink grew up close friends with the Curry family and saw the Warriors superstar, who is her godbrother, through a lens only a few do.

"Honestly, he's like very much the same as he is now," Brink said during a recent appearance on the "Podcast P with Paul George" show. "There's this one story I remember, it stands out so much. I was with [Steph's sister] Sydel in the pool in their North Carolina house and we were splashing water on him and he pretended to melt like the Wicked Witch of the West. He's kind of like a theater kid. He's very theatrical and silly.

"He just always is acting a fool and being silly. He's just a joy, he's always so fun to be around. He's taught me to just bring the joy to everything, which I think we all know he does a great job of. You always see him smiling. He's laughing and joking. Life is just a joy when you're around him. And he sings Hamilton all the time, too."

While the basketball world has seen Curry put on a show and bring his theatrics to the hardwood on countless occasions with his mindboggling shooting ability and artsy ball handling, it might come as a surprise to some that Curry is a Broadway star in private.

Brink, who shined at Stanford for four seasons, was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in last month's WNBA draft.

In her WNBA debut against the Atlanta Dream, Brink finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting (66.7 percent) from the field and 2 of 3 (66.7 percent) from 3-point range, with two rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 19:46 minutes.

With her respective success in women's basketball, Brink knows better than to challenge Curry to a game of HORSE.

"We've played more video games, like stupid stuff," she said. "We really should. I don't even want to try in HORSE, actually, because I'm just going to get mad. I'm competitive but with him, I'm realistic. He's going to whoop my ass."

