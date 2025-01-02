Why Whitner believes 49ers made mistake playing Purdy vs. Lions

With the 49ers already having been eliminated from playoff contention, should San Francisco have rested some of its key starters against the Detroit Lions on Monday?

With Brock Purdy sustaining an elbow injury in what essentially was a meaningless game, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner stated his case for why it was a mistake for the 49ers to play the third-year quarterback against the Lions.

"The 49ers surprised all of us, and when I say all of us, I mean all of us in the football world. They had a very competitive and spirited game against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Brock Purdy threw for a career-high 377 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. Now, I say all of that to say, Purdy should have never played," Whitner said on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Hitner's Hot Take." "Behind a makeshift offensive line, who to be fair, they protected him well for most of the night. But as we know, football, professional football in particular, is fast and physical.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"And it only takes one play. For Brock Purdy to be considered your franchise quarterback, you can't put him at risk. It was too much to risk. Now, Brock Purdy is having elbow issues. Just the possibility that Brock Purdy, your franchise quarterback, could be injured, seriously injured, in a meaningless game is another failure on the coaching staff in a season filled with failures."

In a game many expected the 49ers to lose by a wide margin, Purdy and San Francisco's offense put up a tough fight, but ultimately fell short.

Purdy finished with 377 passing yards, two touchdowns through the air and another score on the ground in what is his final action of the 2024 NFL season after being ruled out for the 49ers' finale on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

With plenty of questions looming about Purdy's long-term future as he is due for a potentially lucrative contract extension, it's no surprise the third-year quarterback took the field considering his trademarked competitive nature.

Was the decision to play Purdy one that should be regretted? Whitner certainly believes so.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast