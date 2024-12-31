Purdy injures elbow in 49ers' loss, dealing with ‘nerve stuff'

The 49ers walked off the Levi's Stadium field with a loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday, and a potentially serious injury to quarterback Brock Purdy.

The star signal-caller left the game late in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 40-34 defeat after getting injured on a sack, and coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that Purdy is dealing with "nerve stuff" in his right elbow. Shanahan was non-committal on Purdy's Week 18 status and said the quarterback will undergo more imaging Tuesday.

Brock Purdy left the game late with a right elbow injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the initial thought it was a nerve thing. He might have some imaging done tomorrow. They’ll know more at that time. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 31, 2024

Purdy's throwing elbow is the same that underwent surgery last year after the quarterback tore his UCL in the 2023 NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, he told reporters his elbow "didn't feel the best" and his arm felt like it was on fire, but that early UCL tests were negative.

"I tried throwing on the sideline, and at that point I couldn't," Purdy said. "[It] has nothing to do with tapping out of the game ... I love my teammates; I'll go to the end for them and this fan base ... That's what hurts me [is that] I couldn't finish the game."

The 49ers' offense played with a depleted line against the Lions, but Purdy still completed 27 of 35 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Shanahan told reporters last week he wasn't considering benching Purdy for the last two games of the season with the 49ers eliminated from NFL playoff contention, and amid San Francisco's slew of O-line injuries.

And now, it appears as if Purdy's 2024 NFL season could be over for good -- just as he's due for a massive contract extension in the offseason.

