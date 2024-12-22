49ers eliminated from NFL playoff contention with Commanders' win

The inevitable just because official.

With the Washington Commanders' thrilling 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Northwest Stadium, the 49ers officially were eliminated from NFL playoff contention.

San Francisco was eliminated from NFC West title contention with the Los Angeles Rams' 19-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday morning at MetLife Stadium, but still had a microscopic path to a wild-card spot had Philadelphia beaten Washington.

Shortly after Los Angeles took care of business against New York, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Commanders on a game-winning drive that sealed the 49ers' fate.

San Francisco now will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 NFL season.

The 49ers will face off against the NFC-best Detroit Lions (13-2) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium before closing out a disappointing campaign with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (7-8), who also were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, in Week 18.