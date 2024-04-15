Purdy appreciates York's 49ers contract extension comments

Brock Purdy heard and appreciated 49ers owner Jed York’s comments about his future.

York said last month at the NFL Annual Meeting that the 49ers are planning for the quarterback’s next contract, which can be negotiated for the first time next year. Purdy is locked into a $1.1 million salary for 2024 — an absolute bargain for a starting signal-caller, but that won’t be for long.

“You see the market has changed,” York said. “Whether I like it or not, that’s what the market is, and you have to accept the reality of the world.

“To me, the quarterback is the most important position, not just in football but in all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot.”

Purdy responded to those comments for the first time Sunday, telling Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman that hearing a new contract is on horizon is “great” but that “I still have to put in the work.”

“I have to win games for this organization, and I have to get better, starting here in OTAs,” Purdy told Inman. “Everything will fall into place that it needs to, and that’s how I’m looking at it. But I appreciate his kind words.”

Purdy can expect an enormous raise in 2025, since 12 NFL quarterbacks currently have contracts that average $40 million or more annually. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is the league’s highest-paid player at $55 million annually.

“It’s what the market is,” York said last month. “Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before.”

Which is appropriate, since Purdy has done something no one ever has before, going from the last pick in the NFL draft to the Super Bowl in just two years.

