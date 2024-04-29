Report: 49ers' current plan is to ‘move forward' with Deebo, Aiyuk

A lot of uncertainty has clouded Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel's futures with the 49ers, but there appears to be a set plan in place -- for now.

Despite plenty of trade chatter leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, both wide receivers remain a part of the 49ers organization following the three-day event, and that likely will be the case for the 2024 NFL season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning.

"I think what happened was at various points during the offseason, they had inquires about Brandon Aiyuk and they decided they wanted to sign him to a long-term contract that they're still trying to get done," Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "They got a couple inquiries about Deebo, nothing got close to getting done. And they said over the weekend, and I believe this is the plan, that the plan right now is to move forward with both those guys.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Aiyuk has not signed that contract, he's headed into the last year of his deal. Jauan Jennings is headed into the last year of his deal. And Deebo Samuel is headed into the last year of guaranteed money on his deal that has two years left. So clearly, there are wide receiver questions in San Francisco that they're going to have to address."

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.1 million next season on the fifth-year option, and he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is coming off the best campaign of his career as quarterback Brock Purdy's top target. He caught 75 passes (31st in the NFL) on 105 targets (36th in the NFL) for 1,342 yards (seventh in the NFL), good for 17.9 yards per reception (second in the NFL).

Meanwhile, Samuel signed a three-year extension with San Francisco through the 2025 season two summers ago.

After the 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who played with Aiyuk for one season at Arizona State, many believed the first-round selection indicated that Samuel's future in the Bay was murky. General manager John Lynch, however, clarified that the 49ers never engaged in trade discussions involving either star receiver after day two of the draft.

"We didn't entertain any of that today," Lynch said Friday. "We’re happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy, we're really thrilled with it. And thrilled to have added Ricky to that group to even make it stronger."

And per Schefter, parting ways with Aiyuk or Deebo doesn't seem to be a concern. At least not right now.

"They got out in front of it this weekend by drafting the two wide receivers that they did, including Ricky Pearsall in round one. Ricky Pearsall, the funny thing is he wanted to go to San Francisco. That was the place he mentioned to a few people that he wanted to go there. And it's a perfect spot for him, making the kind of catches that he has.

"And now, the Niners don't plan to move on from either of those guys. Now could that change at some point? Sure. Absolutely."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast