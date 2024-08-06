Shanahan states improving would be hard without ‘great player' Aiyuk

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers might have a roster capable of challenging for a Super Bowl, but the organization does not appear willing to do anything it would take to retain Brandon Aiyuk.

There are considerations for the future that seemingly have prevented the 49ers from offering Aiyuk the kind of contract that already would have gotten a new contract signed.

The 49ers have the frameworks for trades in place with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday. Trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers have re-opened, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

The dilemma for the 49ers is that it will be difficult for them to not experience a drop-off during the 2024 NFL season if Aiyuk is sent to another team.

“Brandon is a great player, so it’s real hard to be better when you lose a great player,” Shanahan said Tuesday.

“So we got to look into anything. We got to understand the situation we’re in and what that looks like. And that does take time. Hopefully that all works out best for him and best for us in the long run.”

The 49ers certainly could benefit in future seasons if trading Aiyuk means they pick up some valuable draft picks and open cap space that can be used to bolster the roster in other areas.

In addition to draft picks, the 49ers appear to be in a position to land wide receiver Amari Cooper from Cleveland or Kendrick Bourne from the Patriots.

It is not known if the 49ers would receive a veteran player as part of any possible trade with the Steelers.

The 49ers and Aiyuk engaged in contract talks early in the offseason, and Aiyuk recently said on "The Pivot" podcast he thought a deal was imminent. Then, the final details could not be worked out. The sides have not held substantive contract talks in months, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Now, it appears to be a distinct possibility -- even a likelihood -- Aiyuk will be leaving the 49ers before the start of the regular season.

Shanahan said he is prepared for any scenario.

“You’re always disappointed when you can’t keep ahold of all your players or it’s not going exactly right,” Shanahan said. “I don’t like losing anybody, so that’s why I’m hoping it does work out here.

“But right now we don’t have that solved yet, so I hope it does [get resolved]."

