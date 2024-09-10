Manning sounds off on Aiyuk for TD drop in 49ers-Jets game

The Manning Brothers didn’t hold back on 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after he dropped a potential touchdown reception in the second quarter of San Francisco’s Week 1 duel with the New York Jets.

On ESPN’s "ManningCast," Eli -- and mainly Peyton -- Manning sounded off on Aiyuk, who missed valuable practice time due to what seemed like never-ending contract drama.

“Aiyuk, he’s a little rusty, Peyton. He missed all of training camp,” prefaced Eli.

“Get signed [and] get in training camp,” Peyton followed. “There’s a reason for training camp -- we need it. We need the reps. Get those contracts done earlier so we can get in training camp and we don’t drop balls on opening night.”

Peyton Manning FIRED UP about Brandon Aiyuk's dropped pass in the endzone. #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/OYBn8bMZKv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2024

Aiyuk missed the entirety of 49ers training camp due to his contract hold-in.

The 26-year-old ultimately signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension on Aug. 29 -- 11 days before San Francisco’s 2024 NFL season began.

Aiyuk was deserving of a new deal, but he admitted to not making the process any faster or easier.

And while Aiyuk and quarterback Brock Purdy put in extra work leading up to the opener, the lack of reps might have cost Aiyuk on Monday night.

“It’s probably one thing catching passes and running routes,” Eli added. “All of a sudden, you’re laying out for a pass, full-speed, diving -- those happen in camp. You make those, you practice those. That’s a little rusty right there.”

Eli acknowledged rust.

Peyton, meanwhile, was more blunt about the subject.

“You’re still catching balls from a high school field from some quarterback that’s 45 years old -- my age – [and] you’re not catching balls from your quarterback,” Peyton said about Aiyuk not building chemistry with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason. “Get signed, get in camp, and we don’t drop the ball.”

Aiyuk entered Week 1 against the Jets having made 269 career receptions for 3,391 yards and 25 touchdowns. So, his talent isn’t in question.

Aiyuk ultimately finished the 49ers' win over the Jets with two receptions for 28 yards.

The Manning Brothers just can’t help but wonder what Aiyuk would like now with a full offseason spent with Purdy and the rest of San Francisco’s talented squad.

After all, doesn’t practice make perfect?

