49ers vs. Jets as it happened: Highlights, final score, postgame reaction

What to know The 49ers overcame a slow start to rout the New York Jets 32-19 on Monday night at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco opens the season 1-0 and will head to Minnesota for a Sunday matchup against Sam Darnold and the Vikings.

49ers running back Jordan Mason started with Christian McCaffrey ruled out, and the 25-year-old had a career night, rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. Mason surpassed his previous career high in rushing yards before halftime, and now ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards behind the Houston Texans' Joe Mixon (159).

49ers kicker Jake Moody had a night to remember, kicking a career-high six field goals in the win. He also made both extra-point attempts, finishing with 20 total points.

Brock Purdy completed just 2 of his 6 first-quarter passes for 20 yards, but the 49ers' young quarterback turned it on after. He finished the game 19-of-29 passing for 231 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara: