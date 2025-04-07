Trending
Mike Yastrzemski

How Mike Yastrzemski fulfilled promise to daughter in Giants' win over Mariners

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski channeled his "dad strength" to make good on a promise to his young daughter, Quinley, in Sunday's win over the Seattle Mariners.

Yastrzemski hit his first home run of the 2025 MLB season Sunday, giving the Giants a 4-2 lead with a three-run opposite-field shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Following San Francisco's eventual 5-4 walk-off victory, which pushed their record to an MLB-best 8-1, Yastrzemski joined "Giants Postgame Live," where he credited Quinley for the long ball.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Today I got to give a shout-out to my daughter Quinley, honestly, because she asked for a home run and so I promised her I'd get her a home run," Yastrzemski told Laura Britt and Rich Aurilia. "So Quinny, I love you and miss you."

Yastrzemski is off to a solid start this season, collecting eight hits in 24 at-bats, with one homer and four RBI. He has a .942 OPS through eight games.

San Francisco Giants

Find the latest San Francisco Giants news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Jordan Hicks 14 hours ago

Why Hicks sees learning opportunity in Giants' loss to Yankees

Giants Observations Apr 11

What we learned as Jung Hoo Lee homers in Giants' rain-shortened win vs. Yankees

And if Yastrzemski keeps fulfilling Quinley's pregame wishes, he might be headed for the best season of his MLB career.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Mike Yastrzemski
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us