Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski channeled his "dad strength" to make good on a promise to his young daughter, Quinley, in Sunday's win over the Seattle Mariners.

Yastrzemski hit his first home run of the 2025 MLB season Sunday, giving the Giants a 4-2 lead with a three-run opposite-field shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Following San Francisco's eventual 5-4 walk-off victory, which pushed their record to an MLB-best 8-1, Yastrzemski joined "Giants Postgame Live," where he credited Quinley for the long ball.

"Today I got to give a shout-out to my daughter Quinley, honestly, because she asked for a home run and so I promised her I'd get her a home run," Yastrzemski told Laura Britt and Rich Aurilia. "So Quinny, I love you and miss you."

Father of the Year, Mike Yastrzemski 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZcfHn2SAuO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025

WITH ONE SWING OF YAZ'S BAT, GIANTS LEAD 💪 pic.twitter.com/SrlqKQ4ZCH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025

Yastrzemski is off to a solid start this season, collecting eight hits in 24 at-bats, with one homer and four RBI. He has a .942 OPS through eight games.

And if Yastrzemski keeps fulfilling Quinley's pregame wishes, he might be headed for the best season of his MLB career.

