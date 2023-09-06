With Bosa signed, Aiyuk up next to land big contract extension

SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa on Wednesday became the fourth prominent 49ers player to sign a lucrative contract extension in the past four years.

Looking ahead to next summer, one could easily forecast that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is next.

“We’ll see,” Aiyuk said.

News swept through the 49ers' facility before practice that Bosa was on his way toward rejoining the team after agreeing to terms on a reported five-year, $170 million extension through the 2028 season.

Aiyuk is set to enter his fourth NFL season when the 49ers open the regular season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is coming off his best season, consisting of 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. With a strong training camp, Aiyuk showed signs he could be ready to emerge as one of the game's top receivers.

He is scheduled to make a fully guaranteed $14.1 million next season after the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

It would be beneficial for both sides to work out an extension before next season in order to reduce his cap figure for 2024 and provide him with long-term security.

In the immediate aftermath of news reaching the 49ers’ locker room, Aiyuk said his mind went to the positive impact that comes with Bosa coming back to the team to be available for the first game of the regular season.

“We got a full squad now,” he said. “We know how much of an impact he has on every game for this team, so we’re glad to have him get paid.

“Nick Bosa being back on the team benefits everybody.”

But the contract extension is another indication that if Aiyuk performs on the field, there is a greater chance the organization will make him a wealthy man.

“We all know what comes with the game,” Aiyuk said. “If you play the game at a high level you get to reap the benefits.”

