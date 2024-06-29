Aiyuk would love Daniels reunion on Commanders if 49ers talks fail

Brandon Aiyuk loves playing for the 49ers.

However, as contract negotiations between the star wide receiver and the NFL team that drafted him continue, Aiyuk wouldn't pass up the opportunity to play with one of his close friends elsewhere should those talks fall through.

Aiyuk recently shared on "The Pivot" podcast that if he can't come to an agreement with the 49ers, he'd love to reunite with former Arizona State teammate and current Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"I have one more meeting set up with the 49ers," Aiyuk said on the podcast, which was recorded before he met with San Francisco on Monday but released Friday. "We'll see how it goes. If it doesn't go in a direction in which we all hope for it to go, then [being traded to Washington and joining Daniels] would be great.

"It would be great to link up with a great friend of mine, a brother, a great person, teammate and player that I feel can take my game to the next level."

Aiyuk and Daniels were Sun Devils together in 2019, a season in which the future 49ers star caught 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns before San Francisco selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Commanders drafted Daniels second overall in the 2024 draft after he transferred to LSU for two seasons.

Even though Aiyuk would love to play alongside Daniels, he told "The Pivot" podcast he likes where he's at with quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

"I feel like right now, I'm in the right place in the right spot with the right quarterback," Aiyuk said. "But we're not on the right terms."

As negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers carry on, it appears any trade to Washington might be off the table. Aiyuk and the 49ers had a "good meeting" Monday, and San Francisco plans to move forward with him on its roster this coming season, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Network's "The Insiders."

The Faithful certainly hope Aiyuk is back with Purdy in 2024 rather than alongside Daniels.

