Aiyuk predicts which team he'll play for next season amid 49ers talks

Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers appear to be far apart in contract negotiations.

However, the All-Pro wide receiver shared a massive clue as to what his future in San Francisco, and the NFL for that matter, might look like.

Aiyuk surprisingly revealed what uniform he expects to wear during the 2024 NFL season in an appearance Friday on Fanatics’ “The Pivot” podcast with co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

"If I were to take a guess, probably a Niner uniform,” Aiyuk said. “Probably a Niner uniform. If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably a [Pittsburgh] Steelers uniform.”

It’s unclear whether or not Aiyuk wants his guess to come to fruition, but it’s somewhat promising for San Francisco and the Faithful that the fifth-year veteran said “Niners” before any other team.

The Commanders and Steelers, though? 49ers fans won’t love that Aiyuk mentioned those two teams.

Aiyuk’s notion of the Steelers seems to be out of left field, as Pittsburgh possibly poses a fit that entices the 26-year-old.

Conversely, it’s well known that Aiyuk and Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels have become close friends after the two were teammates at Arizona State in 2019. Aiyuk’s mentioning Washington seems to correlate to authentic interest between the two parties.

Just on June 17, Aiyuk posted a video on TikTok, in which he told Daniels, “[The 49ers] don’t want me back … I swear.”

The video on Aiyuk’s page also was captioned, "I'm laughing but I'm crying [for real].”

Then on Monday, Aiyuk made an Instragam comment in response to an aggregated report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that claimed San Francisco and Washington engaged in trade talks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“But I thought the Niners was never tryna trade me?” Aiyuk wrote.

On the surface, the Commanders seem to be more of a threat to lure Aiyuk away from the 49ers than any other team.

Still, Aiyuk is guessing he’ll wind up in the same red and gold threads he has only ever known this fall.

