Shanahan fears Aiyuk sustained torn ACL in 49ers' loss to Chiefs

Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have sustained a torn right ACL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after San Francisco's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"We're worried it's an ACL," Shanahan said. "Not confirmed yet. But we'll find out [Monday]."

Kyle Shanahan says the 49ers are worried Brandon Aiyuk suffered an ACL injury in today's loss pic.twitter.com/5Bn7hBmpLf — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2024

Aiyuk suffered the injury with 0:37 remaining in the second quarter and was able to walk to the sideline, but was carted to the locker room and ruled out early in the third quarter.

Shanahan was pressed on whether Aiyuk tore his ACL.

"That's what it looks like, but we don't know for sure," Shanahan said. "Just doing the tests and everything with our hands and the trainers and all that. So that's what we fear. That's what it looks like. But we've been wrong before, so praying that we are."

Aiyuk finished the game with two receptions for 23 yards on six targets.

If Aiyuk's 2024 NFL season indeed is over, it's a devastating turn of events after the All-Pro wide receiver signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension just before the Week 1.

Coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, even bigger things were expected from Aiyuk.

Instead, Aiyuk likely finishes the season with 374 receiving yards on 25 receptions.

Now, the 49ers will lean on veterans Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, as well as rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.