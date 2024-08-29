Source: Aiyuk agreed to 49ers' contract offer on table since Aug. 12

Brandon Aiyuk's prolonged training-camp hold-in officially is over, but it's likely the 49ers star wide receiver ultimately accepted a contract offer that has been on the table for weeks.

Aiyuk's reported four-year, $120 million contract is the same offer that San Francisco extended on Aug. 12, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported news of Aiyuk accepting the same contract offer that has been on the table for weeks.

In the end, Brandon Aiyuk accepted the same deal that has been on the table since August. 12, per league sources. His hold-in did not alter any part of his new four-year, $120 million extension. He took the same deal that had been there in previous weeks. Hold-in over. pic.twitter.com/OVocS4mbCA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2024

Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams of Athletes First, disputed Schefter's report, claiming it is "factually inaccurate."

That’s factually inaccurate but the check still cashes. 😉 https://t.co/J7ZEeekbil — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) August 29, 2024

Aiyuk's well-documented standoff with the 49ers is one of the most bizarre contract negotiations in recent NFL history, with Schefter's report adding another layer of intrigue to the already very unique situation.

With San Francisco's 2024 regular-season opener against the New York Jets right around the corner, the 49ers now get back a vital cog in their offense as they prepare for Week 1.

Aiyuk is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2023 while becoming a favorite target of franchise quarterback Brock Purdy.

With the at times tense negotiations in the past, San Francisco can pivot its full attention toward a resolution with star left tackle Trent Williams, while Aiyuk can return to the field with his teammates as the 49ers seek the Vince Lombardi Trophy that has eluded the franchise for nearly 30 years.

