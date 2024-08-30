Kittle ‘very happy' Aiyuk staying with 49ers, reveals advice he gave

49ers fans everywhere breathed a sigh of relief Thursday when Brandon Aiyuk and the team agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $76 million guaranteed.

The long-awaited news was music to George Kittle's ears as well.

"I'm really happy," the 49ers tight end told NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday. "Just put a big smile on my face yesterday. I’m so happy for Brandon and his family. He put the work in, he's made the plays, he's shown up when we need him to show up, he's done everything we’ve needed him to do."

Kittle, who spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area as part of Little Caesars' free delivery and Pizza! Pizza! Pregame promotions, understands how challenging contract negotiations can be, having gone through his own extension talks before the 2020 season. He eventually landed a five-year, $75 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

At the time, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was Kittle's teammate and offered an analogy that helped the tight end navigate the challenges of the situation. Sherman told Kittle that contract negotiations were like having braces — horrible while you're going through it but positively life-changing after it's all over.

"I did. I referenced it to him once," Kittle said when asked if he imparted that wisdom to Aiyuk. "I told him, 'It's really going to suck, you’re going to hate everything about it, but once it's done, it's like braces, and you'll never remember the entire process of having them.' I don't remember braces at all."

49ers players reported to the facility for meetings Friday, but they will have a few days off before welcoming Aiyuk back on the field Tuesday for a bonus practice ahead of the Sept. 9 season opener against the New York Jets. The second-team All-Pro wide receiver will look to improve on his 2023 season stats -- 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns -- despite missing all of training camp, which started in late July.

49ers general manager John Lynch still in is contract negotiations with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who held out from training camp, but Kittle will focus on the positives that come with Aiyuk's new deal.

"To get rewarded like that is awesome," Kittle said. "I'm so happy for [Aiyuk]. I'm happy that he's a 49er. I love being his teammate, I love practicing with him, I love watching him play games. I’m very excited about this, I hope all the Niners are happy about it. It just makes the 49ers a little better having him on the field because of how talented he is."

NBC Sports Bay Area's full interview with Kittle will air in a future "49ers Talk" podcast.

