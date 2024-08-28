Report: Williams ‘not playing around' with 49ers amid contract holdout

Trent Williams means business.

The NFL world certainly has come to realize that about the star left tackle on the field, but off the field, it's no different as he seeks a reworked 49ers contract.

Williams wants to be "paid-paid" like the valuable piece he is, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

"San Francisco is between a real rock and a hard place, because Trent is not playing around," another source told Anderson. "Something may have to give, unless you're allowing for big adjustments next season."

Quick Conversation Notes:



--League source said teams are still making calls for DTs and CBs.



--Says it'll be interesting to watch what #Titans do to further bolster LB depth questions.



--Stated they're hearing Trent Williams wants to be 'paid-paid' like the very important… pic.twitter.com/ybEUpD9rHX — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 27, 2024

Williams has held out the entirety of training camp as the waiting game continues, and the 36-year-old won't return to the team until his contract is adjusted, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday.

This means his holdout could carry into the 2024 regular season.

"I was told from somebody involved in the situation that he is not going to be available until he gets his contract adjusted," Fowler said on "SportsCenter." "He's got three years left on his deal. That could bleed into the regular season with us just being [two] weeks away. This is a player who's made about $150 million in his career.

"He's been taking up golf, kind of staying away from the team, doing his own thing. Training of course, getting ready for the season potentially. He's not overly stressed to have to be out there right now, and he's the fourth-highest-paid left tackle despite being the best in the last few years."

Fowler added that the 49ers feel the urgency to get something done with Williams, as they also have their hands full with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is with the team but awaits a contract extension before taking the field this season.

"The 49ers know they have to do something here. They could sweeten the guarantees on his contract, but they're dealing with Brandon Aiyuk at the same time they're trying to get this guy done," Fowler adds. "So they're hoping he'll be in the lineup here soon."

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo shared another "no-update update" regarding Williams and the 49ers on Wednesday morning, adding that a resolution "isn't close."

From @gmfb: The #49ers and hold-in WR Brandon Aiyuk remain in a standoff while a resolution with holdout Trent Williams isn’t close. Meanwhile #Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick remains away from the team. pic.twitter.com/ig2ZADhrTi — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2024

Fresh off a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss, San Francisco certainly has some big decisions to make, and the 49ers will need their All-Pro left tackle on the field with them if they intend to get back to football's biggest stage.

