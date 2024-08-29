How much Aiyuk can be fined by 49ers for missing practice

Brandon Aiyuk did not participate in 49ers practice on Wednesday after being medically cleared by the team.

And now the ongoing contract standoff might reach a new level of uncomfortable.

Aiyuk reported to training camp this summer but opted to hold-in and not participate in any on-field activities as he continues negotiating a lucrative contract extension with the team. The fifth-year receiver avoided fines by claiming he was dealing with neck and back injuries. However, now that he has been cleared by team doctors, Aiyuk is subject to disciplinary action for missing mandatory team practices.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Under the terms of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, once training camp is over, teams can fine players for "unexcused missed activities," including walk-throughs, curfews, practices and meetings. Those fines can cost as much as $16,009 for each activity missed, with a maximum total fine for a single day of $45,769 if a player were to miss multiple team events. At that point, teams also can suspend players for "conduct detrimental to the team." (h/t ESPN's Nick Wagoner)

Aiyuk was a regular on the field throughout training camp, oftentimes watching from the sidelines, while also participating in team meetings behind the scenes. The disgruntled star also traveled with the 49ers to their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

While Aiyuk might have to foot a hefty bill for the fines he could accumulate in the coming days, it will pale in comparison to the fines star left tackle Trent Williams has accumulated throughout his hold-out. The veteran held out of every training camp practice and all three preseason games, accumulating more than $4 million in fines, according to the Associated Press' Josh Dubow.

It remains to be seen if the 49ers will take disciplinary action against Aiyuk, but if they do, an already-tense situation could reach a new level of uncomfortable.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast