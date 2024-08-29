Deebo shares hyped IG post to celebrate Aiyuk's 49ers extension

After months of taking a backseat to questions about Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers contract situation, Deebo Samuel finally was able to burst with excitement while celebrating his teammate's new deal.

Aiyuk agreed to a four-year contract extension with San Francisco, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Thursday. The deal is worth $120 million with $76 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.

And it took only a matter of minutes for Samuel to send his congratulations.

After months of negotiations that turned every which way, including cryptic social media posts, candid interviews and a trade request, Aiyuk and the 49ers finally worked things out for all parties involved.

The 49ers Faithful were able to exhale, as can Ryan Williams, Aiyuk's agent.

San Francisco picked up the fifth-year option on Aiyuk’s contract last offseason, so he was scheduled to make $14.124 million in 2024 before he potentially would have become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season.

But Aiyuk wanted to get paid what he felt he deserved coming off his best NFL season -- and Williams helped him get there. After the news was announced, Williams shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Aiyuk as their faces said it all.

"We worked hard for that smile," Williams wrote.

Aiyuk was selected as a second-team Associated Press All-Pro last season. He caught 75 passes for a career-best 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Sixty-one of his receptions went for first downs.

Now, all sides can just focus on football as the 49ers' Quest for Six continues in the 2024 season.

