When 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk became fully aware of his NFL talent

In his fourth NFL season, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is continuing a strong 2023 campaign.

Aiyuk is coming off the best season of his career and has been a pivotal piece to the 49ers' success this season, but it wasn't until recently that he became fully aware of his NFL potential.

In a recent "Third and Long" podcast appearance with 49ers teammate Arik Armstead, Aiyuk was asked when he realized he could be among the best receivers in all of football.

"Realistically, probably the end of last year," Aiyuk said. "Fully, affirmatively, this last training camp. It's different. You can come into the league and make plays here and there, but everybody knows when it's for real, for real, not just spurts here and there. So probably training camp this year and heading into this season.

"And now I feel like if you ask me, I feel like for sure I'm one of them."

Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving yards (1,015) and receptions (78) last season and assured he would "take off" in 2023.

Through 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up 45 receptions for 881 yards and five touchdowns, and is averaging 19.6 yards per catch. He erupted for a career-high 156 receiving yards in the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Going for 1,000 [yards] and feeling like I had way more, I had a bunch of plays I left out there, a lot more to give and so much more to get better at," Aiyuk said. "That gave me a whole bunch of confidence."

The 49ers certainly will need Aiyuk to keep his confidence up and continue to perform ahead of a big matchup with the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

