49ers' Aiyuk explains viral offseason post, motivation for 2023

Brandon Aiyuk had a breakout 2022 NFL season, but the 49ers wide receiver had more to show in 2023.

After leading the 49ers in receiving yards (1,015) and receptions (78) last season, Aiyuk entered the offseason with a different mindset, which he shared in a cryptic social media post that went viral back in March.

1k as the 4th option in a run first offense 🤣🤣 I’m as real as it get word to Lil baby and est gee! I’m ready to stand on business every time. Year 4 🚀🚀🚀 — BA (@THE2ERA) March 21, 2023

Eight months later, in the midst of the 2023 NFL season, Aiyuk sat down with 49ers teammate Arik Armstead on the "Third and Long" podcast and explained his motivation behind the post.

"That was one of those days where I was chillin' for a little bit, you're out of football mode, and then that was like a month into the grind again," Aiyuk explained. "You start getting back in the mode. I start feeling good. Start getting your body back right. Start just feeling the energy of the new season coming up.

"And I had just got done with a great workout that day. And I thought, 'I might have to pop it a little bit today.' "

Aiyuk has matched his Twitter finger energy on the field this season, too, as he continues to build upon what he started last year.

Through 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up 45 receptions for 881 yards and five touchdowns, and is averaging 19.6 yards per catch. He erupted for a career-high 156 receiving yards in the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"This offseason was the offseason where I kind of put it together," Aiyuk said. "Mapped it out, planned it all out and got a team together to put together an offseason. So shoutout my team. We put together a great offseason. That's where a lot of the confidence came, too, from the work that I put in."

Aiyuk's dominant 2022 season boosted his confidence and made him realize he is "for sure" among one of the NFL's best receivers right now.

As for the rest of the season, Aiyuk believes he still has plenty to showcase as the 49ers push for a trip to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.

"I feel good," he said. "I feel like I got so much more to give. So much more that's out there for me."

