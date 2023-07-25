Bosa, 49ers have yet to reach contract extension agreement

As of Tuesday when 49ers veterans reported to team headquarters for training camp, Nick Bosa had not yet agreed to a contract extension with the team.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers don't expect Bosa to be with the team to begin camp as they continue working with his agent, Brian Ayrault, to get a deal done.

"I wouldn't," Shanahan said Tuesday when asked if he expected Bosa to practice without a new contract. "That would surprise me."

"We want all our players to be here," Lynch said. "We've got a pretty good track record of having our guys here with contracts, so like I said, this one may be perhaps a little more complex and no timeline's there, but I'd tell you that we're working hard, we have good communication and we've got to keep doing that. The interest is mutual."

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is set to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league, following in the footsteps of his brother, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey, who earns an average salary of $27 million per season.

Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald earns over $31.5 million per season and the younger Bosa is set to earn a salary in the same neighborhood.

The former Ohio State star reported to mandatory minicamp but did not participate on the field.

Bosa appeared calm and shared he was not concerned about reaching a long-term agreement. The First Team All-Pro knows he will compensated fairly.

“I think I’ll get what I deserve,” Bosa said back in June.

Bosa capped off his best campaign yet during the 2022 NFL season registering 18.5 regular season sacks, 51 tackles -- 10 solo and 19 for loss -- and a staggering 48 quarterback hits.

Until his future record-breaking deal is finalized, there's no telling whether or not Bosa will “hold-in” and continue his workouts at the team facility while refraining from participating in on-field team drills.

Still, 49ers brass are confident that the their defensive star will be wearing red and gold for the the foreseeable future.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast