Report: Armstead drawing interest from Titans, among other teams

While Arik Armstead's time with the 49ers has come to an end, the market for the towering defensive lineman is just beginning to heat up.

The Tennessee Titans were listed as a team that is expected to have interest in Armstead, the Athletic's Dianna Russinni reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Teams are expected to have interest in Arik Armstead, sources tell me one of them includes the Titans. GM Ran Carthon knows Armstead from his days in San Francisco. https://t.co/Q2l9dE1RuM — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2024

Titans general manager Ran Carthon is very familiar with Armstead after he spent six years in the 49ers' front office from 2017 to 2022.

The Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions also are interested in Armstead, KPCR 2's Aaron Wilson reported on Wednesday, citing a league source.

#Texans to trade defensive tackle Maliek Collins to #49ers per a league source. #Texans among teams including #Bengals and #Lions with interest in Arik Armstead who hasn't been released officially yet @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2024

Armstead was released by the 49ers on Wednesday after declining a significant pay cut for the 2024 NFL season, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman is San Francisco's longest-tenured player after the 49ers selected him No. 17 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Armstead also is the last player on the roster who predates coach Kyle Shanahan's arrival in 2017.

In nine seasons, Armstead recorded 33.5 sacks, 88 quarterback hits and 43 tackles for loss across 116 regular-season games for the 49ers. Known for elevating his game when the stakes were the highest, Armstead's eight playoff sacks are the second-most in 49ers franchise history.

