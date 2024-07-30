Ex-49er Armstead offers classy response to Collins' praise

Arik Armstead no longer is with the 49ers, but he's still showing love to members of his former team.

After Monday's training camp practice, new defensive tackle Maliek Collins was asked about replacing Armstead after the former San Francisco team captain signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason following his release from the 49ers.

“I know those are big shoes to fill,” Collins told reporters. “I know what he meant to this organization and this community being from [Sacramento]. Somebody I have a lot of respect for. I’m just here to be the best version of myself.”

Collins knows he has big shoes to fill as a replacement for Arik Armstead pic.twitter.com/XkHDfwfEcX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 29, 2024

Armstead promptly responded to Collins' heartwarming comments with praise of his own.

"Never met you, but respect your game," Armstead said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Don't let them create that narrative. Have a great season bro !"

Never met you but respect your game . Don’t let them create that narrative. Have a great season bro ! https://t.co/JJoO0dC0w3 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) July 30, 2024

Armstead spent nine seasons with the 49ers, serving as a vocal leader and one of San Francisco's most important players during his tenure with the team.

Collins was aqcuired via trade from the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 232 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The eight-year NFL veteran is coming off a solid campaign for Houston, logging five sacks and 18 QB hits during the 2023 season. While Armstead undoubtedly leaves a big void that Collins will attempt to help fill, there's nothing but admiration between these two veteran defensive linemen.

