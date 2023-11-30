49ers injury report: Arik Armstead intends to play vs. Eagles

SANTA CLARA — After missing multiple practices due to a foot injury, 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead shared he will be available to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.

“I’ll be out there on Sunday,” Armstead said on Thursday prior to the team’s practice.

Armstead has not yet missed a game in 2023 and has been on the field for 476 defensive snaps (67 percent). The versatile defensive lineman has recorded 26 tackles — 15 solo, four for a loss, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks.

With Armstead ready to go, the 49ers' defensive line is at full strength heading into an important Week 13 matchup that will influence who sits atop the NFC and earns a first-round bye at the end of the season.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been pleased with how his defensive front has played since their Week 9 bye. The long-time defensive coach believes the group will need to play at their best when facing one of the top offensive lines in the league.

The Eagles are dealing with a few more injuries than the 49ers but still will present a very tough matchup. Philadelphia expects long-time tackle Lane Johnson to return from a groin injury that held him out of the club’s overtime win vs. the Buffalo Bills.

49ers practice report Thursday

Did not practice

DT Arik Armstead (foot)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib)

Limited participation

G Spencer Burford (knee)

Full participation

LT Trent Williams (rest)

Eagles practice report

Did not practice

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle)

DT Fletcher Cox (groin)

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring),

S Justin Evans (knee)

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

Limited participation

WR A.J. Brown (thigh)

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

Full Participation

T Lane Johnson (groin)

WR DeVonta Smith (knee

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle)

DT Milton Williams (concussion)

