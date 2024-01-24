49ers' Thomas reveals what went wrong for him vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA — Ambry Thomas had one of his most challenging performances in the 49ers' 24-21 divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, but the cornerback is thankful to have gone through the experience.

The Michigan product allowed catches on all five of his targets for 74 yards, missed two tackles and committed two very costly penalties, both on third down. But after being sidelined with a hand injury that required surgery earlier this month, Thomas knows the game experience will help him in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

“Ain’t nothing like live reps I feel like,” Thomas said Wednesday. “You grow with the live reps. That’s why I’m thankful [for] all that happened to me because this week, I know what it is.”

Thomas was away from the game after injuring his hand in the San Francisco's New Year’s Eve win over the Washington Commanders. The cornerback did not see any game action until 20 days later in the 49ers' NFL playoff debut.

“I fell like I had to get back in the groove of things,” Thomas said. “Me being out that timespan not practicing, those reps are important during this time. This week I’m getting them back and getting back into the rhythm of things.”

In Sunday’s NFC title game, the 49ers will count on Thomas to help stop the Detroit Lions’ high-flying pass game led by quarterback Jared Goff. There cannot be a repeat performance by the third-round pick, who accounted for 54 of San Francisco's 83 total penalty yards against the Packers.

Thomas shared not playing to his potential was all about his confidence.

“Just knowing who I am basically,” Thomas said. “Just believing in me, my technique, my coaches. That’s all it was for me.”

No penalty comes at a good time, but Thomas’ 41-yard defensive pass interference call came on a third-and-15 situation for the Packers while trailing the 49ers 7-6 early in the third quarter.

On the ensuing play, Packers quarterback Jordan Love connected with receiver Bo Melton for a touchdown.

“Honestly if I just play my game, if I stay on top, I’m picking that, honestly,” Thomas said. “Usually, you look on film, I’m usually on top of that, which why it kind of shocked me. But it’s that get in the groove type of thing. And just feeling things out again.”

Thomas sought the guidance of San Francisco veterans including Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner, Tashaun Gipson and Charvarius Ward during the divisional-round win, but it might have been Trent Williams that had the most impact.

The All-Pro left tackle told Thomas that his play was good enough for the 49ers to advance to the next round, and that immediately helped elevate his younger counterpart’s confidence.

Thomas will have a full week of practice to ready himself and build his confidence before the Lions arrive in Santa Clara for Sunday’s win-or-go-home game. The 24-year-old vowed he would be practicing against Brandon Aiyuk to prepare.

