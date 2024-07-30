Banks states Hargrave has taken ‘step' ahead of second 49ers season

SANTA CLARA — Aaron Banks believes Javon Hargrave is set to make more of an impact in his second season with the 49ers.

The right guard regularly is matched up opposite to the defensive tackle during practice and believes there is a marked difference from what he has seen in Hargrave’s play this training camp. Banks has been taking advantage.

“Oh yeah, Hargrave is the real deal,” Banks said Tuesday. “Personally, I get pretty much every rep with Hargrave, so getting to go against him has made me better. Seeing where he was from last year to this year, I think he’s quicker. I think he’s honestly probably stronger. I think he’s taken a step in his game, for sure.”

Hargrave did make an impact during the 2023 NFL season, registering seven quarterback sacks, the second-highest total of his pro career. The third-round draft pick also racked up 44 tackles, 25 solo and eight for a loss, garnering Pro Bowl honors.

Hargrave's first campaign with the 49ers wasn’t necessarily a disappointing season, but it didn't quite match the statistics from his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2022, as an Eagle, the South Carolina State product recorded 11 sacks and 60 tackles — 37 solo and 10 for a loss.

Now, with a full season under his belt working with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, Hargrave has a new pair of linemen to work next to in Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott. They join Kevin Givens and T.Y. McGill as the run-stuffers.

“Yeah, I think those dudes are good,” Banks said. “I think it’s a good combination. You get Grave, you get Maliek, you get Jordan Elliott, you get Givens. I think it’s a good combination of guys in the middle that can get the job done at a high level.

“You swap them in, one for the next, and I think they are all strong. They all play with good fundamentals, good hands, good pass rush. I’m excited to see how it all pans out for them.”

The group that has been traditionally stout against the run has their goals set as they try to improve from their 2023 performance, and Hargrave’s improvement could be the key.

