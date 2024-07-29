How 49ers' Banks is handling pressure entering contract year

Brock Purdy gets the majority of attention when it comes to upcoming 49ers contract negotiations, but another member of San Francisco's offensive also could be in line to receive a substantial pay day in the near future.

Left guard Aaron Banks, entering the final year of his rookie deal, has established himself among the league's most talented young interior offensive linemen after being selected No. 48 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Three guards who are comparable to Banks in both age and production received lucrative contract extensions of at least $18 million in AAV during the 2024 offseason, suggesting the former Notre Dame standout is among the next up to cash in when his deal expires at the conclusion of the league year.

So how exactly does Banks handle the immense pressure of securing his own long-term financial security while also being a critical component of San Francisco's hopes of returning to a Super Bowl? By staying grounded in the present and focusing on what's immediately in front of him.

"I like to take it day by day. I like to stay in the moment," Banks told reporters after Monday's practice. "Go to each practice, focus on each practice, when the games come, focus on each game. I think as long as I keep doing that, when it comes to that time, it will play out how it's supposed to. If I get ahead of myself and start thinking about that stuff ... that's not something that I want to do."

Philadelphia's Landon Dickerson (four-years, $84 million), Carolina's Robert Hunt (five-years, $100 million) and Denver's Quinn Meinerz (four-years, $72 million) deals this offseason bodes well for Banks, who entered the NFL in the same draft class as Dickerson and Meinerz.

Banks has turned into an invaluable piece of the 49ers' offensive line, not allowing a single sack during the 2023 season while being responsible for just eight QB hits in 597 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

The 26-year-old's ability to keep Purdy upright while also serving as a bulldozer in the run game for Christian McCaffrey likely opens the door for a big raise when Banks secures his next contract.

For now, Banks isn't fazed by what lies ahead.

