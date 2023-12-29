49ers rookie safety Brown to miss Week 17 vs. Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown was ruled out Friday from playing in the 49ers’ Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers likely will turn to veteran safety Logan Ryan, whom the team signed on Dec. 5 after starter Talanoa Hufanga was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

Ryan, in his 11th NFL season, is in line to make his 122nd career start and his first with the 49ers. He previously has started games for New England, Tennessee, the New York Giants and Tampa Bay.

Brown, a third-round draft pick from Penn State, has started the past five games. He has 34 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed since replacing Hufanga.

The 49ers also ruled out defensive tackle Arik Armstead for the fourth consecutive game with foot and knee issues. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will miss his second game in a row due to a concussion.

The club could activate second-year wide receiver Danny Gray for the game. Gray began practicing this week as a player designated to return from injured reserve. The 49ers placed him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury before the start of the regular season.

Tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and backup tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion) will not be available to play against the Commanders, either.

The 49ers’ offensive line looks to be in better shape than it first appeared after the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is not listed on the injury report, so he has been cleared to play against his former team. Williams left the game Monday night with a groin strain.

Also, left guard Aaron Banks (toe) has a chance to suit up for the game. Banks did not practice this week, but he took part in an individual workout Friday morning. He is listed as questionable.

If Banks is unable to play, the 49ers will move Jon Feliciano to left guard with Spencer Burford playing right guard.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee and hand) also is listed as questionable for the game. Thomas’ injury could open the door for Jason Verrett to see more action on Sunday.

Quarterback Brock Purdy went through a full week of practice and has been cleared after sustaining stingers in back-to-back games.

49ers status report

OUT

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

T Jaylon Moore (concussion)

Questionable

G Aaron Banks (toe)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee, hand)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness)

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

RB Jordan Mason (illness)

Commanders status report

OUT

S Percy Butler (wrist), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), C Tyler Larsen (knee), T Charles Leno (calf), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)

Questionable

QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), T Andrew Wylie (elbow)

