49ers injury report: CMC, Mitchell rest at practice

SANTA CLARA -- The physicality of the 49ers' 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys is evident with several players sitting out of Wednesday’s practice session.

Prior to the start of practice, coach Kyle Shanahan shared several of his star players -- including running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Deebo Samuel -- would be sidelined for the on-field session but are expected to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I expect them to, but there are no guarantees,” Shanahan said. “Especially it being the NFC Championship Game, I think there’s a better chance they will be ready since there is nothing guaranteed after this. Hopefully. We will keep our fingers crossed."

Running back Elijah Mitchell did not participate in practice due to a groin injury. Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) also sat out, and Shanahan said he does not expect the veteran quarterback to practice this week.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were limited participants.

Once practice opened, Samuel was seen on the field during the early portion of practice for individual drills. Prior to practice Shanahan shared that Samuel's ankle injury was not specifically from Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Cowboys.

“It’s been there for a little bit,” Shanahan said. “I think he will be alright, but it concerned us enough to not let him go today.”

In the win over the Cowboys, McCaffrey was on the field for 44 plays, or 67 percent of the offensive snaps. Mitchell carried the ball 14 times in his 22 snaps (33 percent). Both players incurred the injuries in Sunday’s contest but returned to the game.

McCaffrey and Mitchell were absent from the field during the open portion of practice. Their participation through the remainder of the week will be a more accurate indicator of their availability in the NFC Championship Game.

Trent Williams was not listed in Shanahan's initial report, but the left tackle was not on the field during the open portion of practice. The All-Pro is likely taking his usual early-week rest day.

49ers injury report (Jan. 25)

Not participating:

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

Limited participation:

DE Charles Omenihu (oblique)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Eagles injury report (Jan. 25)

Limited participation:

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

