Another sign 49ers' 2025 schedule should help them bounce back

The 49ers' disappointing 2024 NFL season came to a demoralizing end Sunday with a 47-24 blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, but San Francisco has reason for hope in 2025.

The 49ers, who finished in last place in the NFC West with a 6-11 record, have the easiest 2025 strength of schedule, based on 2024 records, per the Nerding On NFL X account.

If there is a benefit to finishing with the worst divisional record, it's that the 49ers get a last-place schedule next season, which should make it easier for them to bounce back.

The 49ers' 17 2025 opponents, finalized last week, combined to go 120-169 this season, good for a .415 win percentage.

Home 2025 opponents (2024 records):

Arizona Cardinals -- 8-9

Los Angeles Rams -- 10-7

Seattle Seahawks -- 10-7

Atlanta Falcons -- 8-9

Carolina Panthers -- 5-12

Jacksonville Jaguars -- 4-13

Tennessee Titans -- 3-14

Chicago Bears -- 5-12

Road 2025 opponents (2024 records):

Arizona Cardinals -- 8-9

Los Angeles Rams -- 10-7

Seattle Seahawks -- 10-7

New Orleans Saints -- 5-12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 10-7

Houston Texans -- 10-7

Indianapolis Colts -- 8-9

New York Giants -- 3-14

Cleveland Browns -- 3-14

Among all the last-place teams in the NFL this season, the 49ers had the best record.

For the second time under coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch, the 49ers missed the NFL playoffs the year after going to the Super Bowl.

After going 6-10 in 2020, the 49ers rebounded in 2021 and finished with a 10-7. They earned the NFC's No. 6 seed in the playoffs and pulled off upsets over the No. 3-seeded Dallas Cowboys and No. 1-seeded Green Bay Packers to advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

It's a small sample size, but there is reason for optimism in Santa Clara.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast