Five offensive linemen 49ers could target in 2025 NFL Draft

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the 49ers enter the offseason hopeful for redemption and have an opportunity to land an immediate difference maker at No. 11 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco could address the offensive line with its first-round pick, fortifying the safety blanket in front of Brock Purdy with the veteran quarterback due for a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

The 49ers have had the luxury of an All-Pro left tackle for the last five seasons, but how much longer will Trent Williams play as he enters his age-37 season? Right guard Dominick Puni shone as a rookie, but left guard Aaron Banks is due to hit unrestricted free agency, leaving questions about how the 49ers will revamp up front should he depart this offseason.

The good news? Whether the 49ers are seeking a long-term solution to eventually fill Williams' massive shoes, or a Day 1 difference maker who can slot in at one of the potentially vacant interior spots, here are a number of appealing options in the 2025 draft for San Francisco to consider at No. 11 overall.

The most popular name you're likely to see mocked to the 49ers among offensive tackles, and for good reason. Banks possesses physical traits that could spark when projecting a long-term heir to Williams on Purdy's blindside.

#Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (6–4, 324)



Very raw, but naturally gifted pass protector. Physical run blocker. Plays with plenty of raw power. pic.twitter.com/I0ryJbJI8D — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 5, 2024

Banks appeared in 42 games for the Longhorns over the last three seasons, allowing just a 2.3-percent pressure rate on 1,300 career pass-blocking snaps. Williams likely isn't going anywhere in 2025, so Banks' best bet at making an instant impact could be at either the left guard spot or making the move to right tackle.

Is Campbell a tackle or will his skills translate better as a guard in the NFL? Those are the questions that will be asked as the draft inches closer, but one thing is certain -- Campbell belongs on an NFL offensive line. Campbell's tape is impressive, but his football IQ could be what separates him at the next level.

Will Campbell talking through the process of advance scouting an opponent leaning heavily on the spin + the technique needed to defeat the move pic.twitter.com/lSX21ddACM — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 21, 2025

At 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, Campbell has the size to be an NFL tackle, and his stellar track record against SEC opponents indicates any concerns about his ability to play on the outside at the highest level likely are overblown. Campbell allowed only two sacks over his last two seasons at LSU, earning All-American honors for the 2024 season.

Campbell figures to be one of the first offensive linemen off the board. If he's still there when the 49ers select at No. 11, it will be hard to pass up the opportunity to reinforce Williams and the rest of San Francisco's offensive line with a blue chip prospect.

There will be a lot of chatter about tackles in this draft making the change to an interior spot in the NFL, with Membou possibly being the most intruiging case of the bunch due to his less-than-prototypical measurements. Membou measured just shy of 6-foot-4 at the Senior Bowl on Monday to go along with a 334-pound frame and 34-inch arms.

The more I watch #Missouri RT Armand Membou, the more he moves up my board



He just checks so many boxes — strength, athleticism, agility, balance, coordination, smarts, etc ✅



🎥: Here’s 2 and a half minutes of him against the vaunted South Carolina D-line 👇 pic.twitter.com/zowjYGr1Gu — The Draft Room (@TheDraftRoomNFL) January 27, 2025

Here's where it gets interesting for the 49ers: Could Membou fit the mold of young tackle with future promise that's waiting in the wings to soak up knowledge from Williams? Absolutely. But should the 49ers emphasize the need for instant impact from their first-round selection, Membou slotting inside could give San Francisco a dynamic guard pairing alongside Dominick Puni, fortifying an interior offensive line that has been vulnerable at times over the last few seasons.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently mocked Membou to the 49ers at No. 11, comparing him to another first-round lineman who ended up playing guard in the NFL. Bottom line, Membou has skills. Where those skils will best be maximized remains the question moving forward.

At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Simmons possesses a great combination of size and agility. Simmons appeared in 19 games for the Buckeyes over two years after transferring from San Diego State before the 2023 season. A knee injury prematurely ended Simmons' 2024 campaign after six games, so his recovery and updated medicals will play a key role in where he comes off the board.

Simmons allowed only five sacks across three seasons, with a 3.7-percent pressure rate on 1,005 pass-blocking snaps at the collegiate level. He also impressed as a run blocker, a required prerequisite for any tackle seeking to make an instant impact with a team coached by Kyle Shanahan.

Josh Simmons (#71) controlling the defender and flipping hips to open a run lane pic.twitter.com/wirKTw9z2d — Efram Geller (@Mr1rrelevant) January 24, 2025

Simmons is an extremely interesting projection, as many pundits have him slated to come off the board in the first round. No. 11 overall might feel like a reach, but the tape is strong and San Francisco could be weary of risking a trade back and missing out on Simmons if he ultimately is their guy among tackles.

Conerly checks just about every box needed for an NFL tackle. A very-well rounded player who likely ends up being the biggest riser among the offensive tackle prospects projected to go near the top of the 2025 draft.

It's always a bonus when you can evaluate a prospect's performance against another blue-chip talent, with Conerly flashing his ability with a dominant showing against Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter in the 2024 B1G Championship Game.

Every 1-on-1 rep between Penn State pass ruhser Abdul Carter (#11) and Oregon LT Josh Conerly (#76) in the big ten championship game.



Not many but Conerly handled him better than any OT i watched this year pic.twitter.com/BZJe06FqGH — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) December 9, 2024

Conerly allowed just two sacks in three seasons, with an eye-popping 2.0-percent allowed pressure rate in 41 games for the Oregon Ducks. He might be getting mocked closer to the end of the first round right now, but Conerly could be in play for the 49ers at No. 11 overall if his stock continues to soar as the pre-draft process continues.

